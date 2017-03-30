Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday suspended fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year and fined him Rs one million after he admitted failing to report approaches by bookmakers linked to spot-fixing, cricket authorities said Wednesday.

The decision was announced after both parties reached an ‘agreement’ regarding his suspension in the aftermath of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal.

However, the confession of towering fast bowler that led to the ban is set to rock Pakistan cricket even harder as he has also spilt the beans about more characters involved in the corruption scandal. A source revealed that Irfan has also uttered some more names and it is likely that the interrogation into the matter would be widened as the PCB’s Anti-corruption Unit is investigating and gathering evidence against three to five more players for their alleged involvement in the corruption.

It suggests that a new Pandora box is about to unleash on struggling Pakistan cricket and difficult times are ahead for the PCB. But Irfan’s confession at least proved the PC and PSL administration right on the issue.

The sources said that the new suspects would be asked to present before the ACU once the PCB completes its interrogaton from Nasir Jamshed, who is currently in London.

The sources said Irfan’s confession was also a bad news for others involved in the scandal as it has vindicated the PCB’s stance and his words would also be used against the other players.

“It would be very difficult for other players to plead their innocence now as the board has cleverly took the giant pacer into the confidence and now he would cooperate in the fixing scandal as well”, the sources said.

Along with Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hasan too were accused of allegedly meeting bookies in Dubai. The PCB had immediately sidelined the prime suspects, Sharjeel and Khalid, but had allowed Irfan and Shahzaib to continue playing in the league after initial inquiries.

It is also mentioned in the agreed sanction imposed on the pacer that Irfan will provide substantial assistance (as described under the Code) to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department.

The sources said Irfan may be appeared in person as a witness before the tribunal in the cases as well.

PCB officials said they believe that Irfan did not engage in any malpractice and clarified that his suspension is based solely on his failure to report the bookies' offer to PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit immediately.

However, there were reports that Irfan had also struck a deal with the bookies but did not execute in the match sniffing the situation. The PCB officials have convinced Irfan to help them in the probe as a witness and that’s why he has been charged only for not reporting the bookies approach which carries the minimum sentence.

After Irfan formally conceded to his failure to report a solicitation from two bookies during the PSL tournament, the PCB said it had suspended his contract for one year with the possibility of a review in six months.

The announcement was made after Irfan publicly asked for the nation's 'forgiveness' on his failure to report the fact that bookies had approached him during the PSL. The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents.

While addressing media, Irfan said: "You are aware that on March 14, the board called in and suspended me on the basis of two allegations. I accept that it was my fault in the charge that I failed to let the board know when bookies approached me."

"PCB's code of conduct makes it clear that we have to report any such interaction immediately," Irfan added. "I am formally asking the nation for their forgiveness and hope that I will be pardoned by them."

Mohammad Azam, head of the PCB's anti-corruption unit, said the player's admission meant he was not required to appear before a tribunal which is set to hear the cases of four other players linked to the scandal.

Azam added that Irfan could be eligible to return from his suspension six months early if he took part in lectures on the importance of anti-corruption laws.

Irfan made headlines for his extraordinary height -- seven feet and one inch -- when he made his international debut in 2010 and stands as the tallest-ever player to feature in world cricket. He has so far played four Tests and 20 Twenty20 internationals, but has achieved most success in his 60 one-day internationals, where he has taken 83 wickets at an average of 30.71.

Irfan had also submitted a written statement to the PCB on March 27 admitting to the charges levelled against him and appeared for two meetings on March 27 and 28 to explain his case, a PCB press release said.

According PCB release, a period of ineligibility of one year shall be imposed on Irfan, the PCB has announced, during the first six months of which Irfan will be suspended on the following additional conditions:

There will be no further breach of the PCB's Code of Conduct by the bowler within the period of his ineligibility and no previous breach of the Code by Irfan comes to light. If any such breach(es) take place, the PCB shall reserve the right to initiate a separate and independent proceeding against the bowler under the Code.

Irfan will, over the next six months, participate in programmes for 'Anti-Corruption Education', which may include, among other things, delivering lectures on corruption prevention and appearing in anti-corruption videos. During the period of ineligibility, Irfan’s central contract with the PCB shall stand suspended and no new contract shall be offered to him.

In accordance with Article 6.4 of the PCB's Code, the period of provisional suspension imposed by the PCB in accordance with Article 4.7.1 (a), starting on March 14, 2017, shall be credited against the total period of ineligibility to be served.

In the PCB's official release, Chairman Shaharyar Khan and PSL Chairman Najam Sethi also reiterated the importance for all players to acknowledge their responsibilities and obligations under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.