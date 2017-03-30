NEW DELHI: The Indian government is unlikely to grant permission to the Indian cricket team to play against Pakistan in Dubai due to the prevailing situation in Indian Held Kashmir, reported Times of India.

"The Indian home minister and the home ministry will take call on this but I don't think the atmosphere is right given the current situation in Jammu Kashmir," Indian minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir told reporters here.

Ahir was responding to reports that the Indian cricket board BCCI has written to the Indian home ministry seeking permission to play Pakistan in Dubai.

"We get many proposals and letters but the atmosphere today is not right for Indo-Pak cricket," he said.

The BCCI has reportedly written to the home ministry seeking permission to play Pakistan and complete its obligations under the MoU, which was inked between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The BCCI wanted to host Pakistan for a short series in 2016 but did not get Indian government clearance owing to tension between the two countries.

The Indian cricket board is now said to have approached the Indian home ministry seeking permission as the Indian team is willing to play a series in Dubai.