Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said Indian cricket board BCCI has no issue with Pakistan-India cricket series.

“It is Indian government who creates issues and hurdles for series between both countries,” the all-rounder said.

He was addressing the press at the launching ceremony of Champions Trophy 2017 at Edhi Home in Karachi.

An honor to unveil the @ICC champions trophy at the iconic Edhi center, met the iron strong kids and offered Fateha - #PakistanZindabad ???????? pic.twitter.com/NmsAai5Yuo — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 30, 2017

During the event Bilquis Edhi, Faisal Edhi and Pakistan Cricket Baord (PCB) officials accompanied Shahid Afridi.





The hard hitting batsman lauded the service of Edhi Foundation and said it should be continued.

“Edhi saab has done a great favour to Pakistan through his work and it feels great to be here,” said Afridi.

The global tour of the Champions Trophy started in February from Dubai. It has reached Karachi after going to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The trophy will also be taken to Dhaka and Colombo.