DUBAI:- Pakistan Wednesday moved one place up in the ICC Test team ranking courtesy to South Africa-New Zealand draw at Hamilton. South Africa (109) jumped up to the second position in the ranking while New Zealand were slipped down, under Pakistan, on the sixth position. Proteas have bagged the $500,000 prize as their series was the last one before the April 1 cut-off date. Australia (108) were further pushed down to the third by the Proteas, have bagged a purse of $200,000. England, who are fourth with 101 points, took $100,000 home.–Agencies