Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan on Thursday ruled out a bilateral series between Pakistan and India in near future, reported Waqt News.

“There's no chance of a bilateral series between the national teams of the two countries in near future,” said the PCB chairman at a press briefing.

Shahryar said the PCB would serve BCCI a legal notice. “We will present our case to the International Cricket Council in the second phase of our attempt to pursue the Indian board for a bilateral series.”

He said the PCB would pursue legal action against BCCI "in case no there's no decision in the ICC meeting".

“Their (India) attitude shows that they do not want to play a series with us.”