Elvan stripped of medals over doping

PARIS - Turkish runner Elvan Abeylegesse was Wednesday stripped of two Olympic silver medals and one world silver after a re-analysis of an in-competition doping test dating back to 2007. The Ethiopian-born middle and long-distance runner tested positive on August 25, 2007, after winning silver at the 2007 World Athletics Championships in Osaka. The IAAF said Wednesday that her results from August 25, 2007 to August 25, 2009, have been removed, with the 34-year-old retrospectively banned from September 29, 2015, to September 28, 2017. That means Abeylegesse is set to be stripped not only of that world silver but also the 5000m and 10,000m silver medals she won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The double distance gold she won at the 2010 European championships in Barcelona still stands.–AFP

Elite Football Club beat MTFC

ISLAMABAD –Elite Football Club edged out Model Town FC 1-0 in the First Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017, match played here Wednesday. The match started on a very high tempo as both teams started to attack each other’s goal and it was Model Town FC, who come close to taking well-deserving lead in the 7th minute of the first half. But some quality goalkeeping by Elite FC goalie denied them. Despite putting lot of pressure, both teams failed to break the deadlock and the first half ended with both teams locked at 0-0. Second half started with Elite FC finally settled down well and started to create moves. Their hard work paid off in the 62nd minute when Haseeb put the ball into the Model Town FC net, which was enough to take them to next round. In the second match of the day, Ghauri FC beat Gilgit-Baltistan FC 2-1. Zarak gave shocking lead to Gilgit-Baltistan FC in the 15th minute of the first half, which they managed to protect in the first half. But soon after the restart, Ghauri FC levelled through Adil in the 46th minute while the comeback was completed in the 53rd minute, when Tauseef scored the winner.–Staff Reporter

Madeira airport renamed after Ronaldo

LISBON - The airport of Madeira, the Atlantic Ocean island birthplace of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, was renamed in his honour on Wednesday. "To see this airport bear my name is a very special thing," said Ronaldo, who skippered Portugal to victory in the European championships last year. "Everyone knows I am proud of my roots." Ronaldo, speaking at a naming ceremony attended by his family, Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa, and some 5,000 fans, added: "I didn't ask for this, but I'm not a hypocrite and I acknowledge that it honours me and that makes me happy." In his birth town of Funchal, Ronaldo already has a museum and bronze statue in his honour. The 32-year-old follows in the footsteps of Northern Ireland legend George Best, who also wore the number seven shirt in his time at Manchester United and had Belfast airport named after him.–AFP

Jinnah Institute sports gala

RAWALPINDI – The prize distribution ceremony for the Jinnah Institute of Informatics annual sports gala held here Wednesday. Institute’s chief executive Peerzda Rahat Qudosi was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, the chief guest emphasis on the need of sports patronage both by the government as well as the private sector as the sports play an important role in the youth development both physically and mentally. He said sports make one healthy and only a healthy person can thrive on any front in life. He urged the students to take part in sporting activities fully to remain on a positive side. Principal of the Institute Masood Sultan Chudhary in his welcoming address also shed light on the sports importance and the role his institute playing for providing the youngsters opportunities to showcase their skills. Both the chief guest and the principal latter distributed prizes among the winners. Girls 110m race’s first prize went to Farah Shaukat with Naish Umar as runner-up. In Chaati race, Sehrish Mirza was first with Naish Umar second. In three-leg race Nadia and Maria stood first while Sannia and Almas second.–PR