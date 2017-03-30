LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and legendary bowler Waqar Younis Thursday took to Twitter and bashed the national selectors for picking up Kamran Akmal for West Indies tour.

Waqar Younis said that it is bizarre decision to select a 35-year-old player as specialist batsman who has never been on the cricket field without his wicketkeeping gloves.

Picking 35 years old who have never been on the cricket field without WK gloves is a bizarre decision #NoLogic #MovingBackward #WIvPAK — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) March 29, 2017





The veteran said that this decision will only take Pakistan cricket backwards and it does not make any sense.

Let it be known that Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur also raised his concerns regarding Kamran Akmla’s fielding.

It is pertinent here to mention that Kamran Akmal has been picked up in the team as specialist batsman only for second time in his career.

He played as specialist batsman back in 2007 against South Africa and dropped the catch of Loots Bosman during fielding.