With no changes made to the squad, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I against Pakistan in Port of Spain, reported CricInfo.

"We've batted first and it hasn't worked out a number of times so we want to change it up," Brathwaite said. "We had a talk after the first game and now we want to act on our plans."

Pakistan dropped all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for batsman Fakhar Zaman. "We wanted a left-hander in the middle order," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said of the 'tactical' change.

"We are looking to post a total around 160-170," Sarfraz said. "Our batting in the first game was a bit complacent, and we want to improve on that."

Pakistan are 1-0 against West Indies.

All three remaining T20Is will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trindad.