LONDON - Meg Lanning has achieved plenty in her career so far but over the next couple of months, captaining Australia to a Women's World Cup title is foremost on her list of goals. Australia have a remarkable record, as they have won six of the 10 tournaments, but this is Lanning's first World Cup as skipper. "It's a great chance to learn from those players who have been there and done it before, and probably under some difficult circumstances at times," Lanning said. "Our team has been very successful over a long period of time. We're looking forward to forging our own way as a team, and trying to deliver as best we can.”