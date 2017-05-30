LAHORE - University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised All-Pakistan Inter-varsity Archery (men & women) and Chess (men) Championship 2017 in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad here at UVAS City Campus Sports Complex.

HEC Islamabad Assistant Director Sports M Irfan Sheeraz was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning teams, while Sports Board chairman Prof Dr Aftab Anjum and Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal, faculty members, students and players were present also there.

Total 30 teams from various universities across the country participated in the championship. In chess male contest, Punjab University won the first position, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore got second position and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore clinched third position.

In archery male contest, Punjab University won the first position, University of Central Punjab (UCP) got second and Government College University Lahore (GCU) secured third position. In archery female contest, Punjab University won the first position, Government College University Lahore (GCU) got second and Imperial University Lahore secured third position.

Earlier, UVAS hockey team participated in All-Pakistan Nationals Hockey Tournament at LUMS Lahore and won silver medal. The UVAS female team participated in All-Pakistan Intervarsity Chess Championship held at University of Karachi and finished second with five silver medals.