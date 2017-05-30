BIRMINGHAM - After just 10.2 overs were bowled in the warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia, the match was abandoned due to rain.

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first. The toss itself was delayed for well over an hour. It was later decided that the match would be reduced to 34 overs. Australia had made 57 runs for the loss of one wicket in 10.2 overs. David Warner was the man to depart and he fell to Mohammad Amir when he nicked it to Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed behind the wickets.

It was the second warm-up game that Australia and Pakistan were set to play in England prior to the start of the Champions Trophy. Australia had rested Glenn Maxwell for the match as the batsman had sustained a bruise during their previous warm-up match against Sri Lanka. Aaron Finch, who scored 137 off 109 balls against Sri Lanka, seemed to be continuing from where he left off in the first warm-up. He was unbeaten on 36 off as many balls. His innings included three consecutive fours against Fahim Ashraf.

Both teams have completed their quota of warm-up games and will now play their tournament openers. Australia lay New Zealand on June 2. It is the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, following the match between hosts England and Bangladesh. Pakistan, on the other hand will play arch-rivals India on June 4. The match is being touted as the most awaited one in the tournament. India and New Zealand still have one more warm-up match left to play against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

In their first warm-up match, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a nail-biting encounter in which a new wonder boy, Fahim Ashraf came out of nowhere and helped Pakistan chasing down a mammoth target of 342 runs.

Scoreboard

AUSTRALIA:

D Warner c Sarfraz b M Amir 11

A Finch not out 36

S Smith not out 8

EXTRAS: (lb 2) 2

TOTAL: (1 wicket; 10.2 overs) 57

FOW: 1-30

BOWLING: M Amir 4-0-9-1, Fahim Ashraf 3-0-30-0, Imad Wasim 2-0-12-0, Junaid Khan 1.2-0-4-0.

PAKISTAN: Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, M Amir, M Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: HDPK Dharmasena, RK Illingworth

MATCH REFEREE: BC Broad

RESERVE UMPIRE: PR Reiffel (Australia)