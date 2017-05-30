Feng scores first win of season in Volvik

CHICAGO - China's Feng Shanshan survived two late bogeys to post her first LPGA victory of the season on Sunday in the Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Feng had six birdies before bogeys at 16 and 18 en route to a four-under par 68, good enough for a 19-under par total of 269 and a one-stroke lead over Australia's Minjee Lee and South Korean Park Sung-Hyun. Feng's victory was her seventh LPGA triumph and her first since last year's Japan Classic. Feng was up by four strokes with four to play before her late difficulties. Lee applied the pressure with her eighth birdie of the day at 17 en route to a seven-under 65 and Park closed with a six-under 66. South Korean Lee Jeong-Eun carded a final-round 67 to share fourth place on 271 with American Lizette Salas, who signed for a 69.–AFP

Mental slump compel me to retire: Miyazato

TOKYO - Former women's world number one Ai Miyazato said Monday that a crisis of confidence triggered her decision to retire from professional golf at the end of the current season. The Japanese 31-year-old admitted her struggles dated back to 2012, when she claimed her last tournament victory. "It was getting harder and harder to stay motivated," a tearful Miyazato told a news conference in Tokyo. "That was partly to do with having reached the top of the rankings," added the Okinawan-born sensation, who has been tormented by her failure to win a major. "I went to a mental coach and tried to rediscover my old focus but it just wasn't there." Miyazato's decision comes just a week after world number 10 Jang Ha-Na dropped her LPGA Tour membership and returned home to South Korea to be nearer her family.–AFP

PTCL Youth win U-18 Football Championship

ISLAMABAD - PTCL Youth beat Mehran FC 1-0 clinch the Pak-China Friendship U-18 Football Championship trophy here at T&T Football Ground. Meriindian Consulted Limited chairman/chief executive Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan was the chief guest while Islamabad Football Association (IFA) president Saleem Chaudhry, secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bokhari, Rana Tanveer and others were also present on the occasion. The match started on a whirlwind fashion as both the teams tried to seal early initiative, but it was Salman, who stole the limelight, when he scored the match-winner in the 11th minute of the first half, as no more goal was struck till the end. The chief guest awarded Rs 10,000 cash and trophy to PTCL Youth skipper, while Rs 5000 cash and runners-up trophy to losing team skipper.–Staff Reporter

Leisure Leagues in Baluchistan

LAHORE – Leisure Leagues, a company of World Group Trunkwala family, has announced to open up their door for the football enthusiasts of Baluchistan to be part of their 5, 6 and 7-a-side football in Pakistan. Leisure Leagues Pakistan is a nationwide initiative to bring football to Pakistan. “We want to revive sports activities in Pakistan and Baluchistan specifically has immense talent but lack a platform. We want youth of Baluchistan to come up and register with the LLP, a name which will guarantee them to play football without any hardship,” Mehmood Trunkwala said. Meanwhile, Luís Boa Morte was announced as the latest player to join the international team coming to Leisure Leagues Pakistan in July, where he will be joining a list of international players signed by the LLP to come and play with youth of Pakistan.–PR

LAHORE: Players of winning team pose for a photo with former Test umpire Mian M Aslam, Muddassar Nazar, Mushtaq Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Inzamam Xi defeated Taufeeq XI in the 47th annual match of Muslim Gymkhana at LRCA ground.