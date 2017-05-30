LAHORE - Heroics of Sufi Amir steered Ivanics Institute to final of Diplomats Challenge Polo Cup 2017 at Budapest, Hungary.

At Budapest, Amir played his first match against Santi Marambio team, which his team won by 8-6. Amir contributed two field goals in his team’s triumph. In the second match of the event, his team registered a convincing 9-6 victory, which included Sufi Amir’s fabulous four goals. Now his team has reached in the final, where he is keen to excel for his team.

Sufi Amir is a Pakistani national polo player, who plays polo around the world in Europe, America and Argentina. These days, he has been featuring in Hungarian Polo Club Budapest where annual main event is being played in the name of Audi Diplomats Challenge Polo Cup 2017. Last year, Sufi Amir’s team won the same event - BMW Diplomats Challenge Polo Cup 2016 and this year, he has been playing for Ivanics Institute. He is playing at his favourite number one position.

Talking to this scribe on telephone, Sufi Amir said that hard work paid off. “I always work hard on my game and thanks Almighty, He always rewards me.”

“I started playing polo at very early age. Now almost two decades have gone, and I am still playing polo, which is my passion. I play for pride and my belief is that polo is one of best sports in the world. In Pakistan, we did not see many grounds and there is a lack of many facilities, but still we have some very good clubs, which have been promoting polo,” he added.

“It is a truth that polo is game of rich but still we have some great players produced by Pakistan in past many years. When I was playing in world cup team, we beat India in China to qualify for the main World Cup and those were the proud moments of my life,” he concluded.

Next some days, Sufi Amir will leave for Slovakia, where he will take part in their prestigious tournament. After this tournament, he will return home.