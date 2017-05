WASHINGTON - Golf superstar Tiger Woods was arrested Monday in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The 14-time major champion was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at 7:18 am (1118 GMT) after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida. He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 am according to the documents, with a mugshot posted online showing a tired-looking and unshaven Woods. Woods, 41, hasn't played competitive golf since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February after one round because of back pain.

He had spinal fusion surgery on April 20 -- his fourth surgery in three years to treat his troublesome back which has limited him to three tournament starts worldwide in the past two years. Woods wrote on his website last week that since his latest procedure he was feeling better than he had in years and remained committed to returning to competitive golf.

"My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It's just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse," Woods wrote. "I'm walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There's no hurry. But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

Woods made his comeback in December after missing all of the 2015-16 season. But his return quickly ran aground as he withdrew from the PGA Tour event in Los Angeles in February, the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He even cancelled a planned press conference at the Los Angeles tournament saying doctors had advised him to "limit all activities".

He pulled out of the Masters in early April, missing the first major of the year on the 20th anniversary of his epic 1997 victory at Augusta National that marked his first major title and signalled a new era in the game. Woods, once widely expected to surpass Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major championships, hasn't won a grand slam title since the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

Injuries haven't been the only disruptions to his on-course career. In November of 2009 a car accident outside his Florida home led to revelations of a series of infidelities that wrecked his marriage. Amid lurid tabloid headlines Woods took a break from professional golf that lasted until the 2010 Masters.