Following his release from Palm Beach County Jail several hours after being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Woods released a statement to CBS News addressing the incident and explaining the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

"I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods went on to apologise for his actions:

"I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too," he said. "I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

Woods added, "I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism."

Police are expected to release additional information, including a dashboard camera recording of the arrest, on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police in Florida tells CBS affiliate WPEC that an officer pulled him over around 3 a.m. on Military Trail in Jupiter. Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked at 7 a.m., according to court documents obtained by ET. He was released without bond just before 11 a.m.