Consistent Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali completed 5,000 runs in the longer format during the third day's play in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The 32-year-old beceme the eighth Pakistan batsman to reach the milestone in his 61st Test, when he took a single to reach a personal score of 32.

Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord's in Pakistan's neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat.

He became the first century maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year.

He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests in 2016, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne.

Younis Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in 118 Tests.

Pakistan batsmen who scored 5,000 or more Test runs:

Younis Khan: 10,099

Javed Miandad: 8,832

Inzamam-ul-Haq: 8,830

Mohammad Yousuf: 7,530

Salim Malik: 5,768

Misbah-ul-Haq: 5,222

Zaheer Abbas: 5,062

Azhar Ali: 5,000