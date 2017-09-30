Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked Sana Mir from captaincy of Pakistan women's One Day International team and named Bismah Maroof as new captain of the side.

The step was taken after humiliating defeat in recent Women's World Cup.

Earlier, Sana Mir refused to work with current administration of the team and did not report in training camp.

Furthermore, PCB has also dissolved the selection committee of women team. Hence Shamsa Hashmi has been removed as Secretary Women's team and Ayesha Ashhar has been given interim charge till next permanent appointment.

Bismah Maroof is a left handed batsman and is already captain of T20 team. She made her ODI debut in 2006 and is also a leg break bowler.