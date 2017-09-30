LONDON - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero suffered a broken rib in a car crash in the Netherlands, the club's manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday. Aguero sustained the injury after a taxi taking him to an Amsterdam airport following a music concert was involved in an accident on Thursday night. Guardiola said Aguero will miss the Premier League leaders' clash at champions Chelsea on Saturday, and is also set to be sidelined for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers early in October.