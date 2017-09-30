ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) in collaboration with Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage is all set to hold a special session of the AIPS ASIA Congress 2017 here on October 6.

The congress will elect the new office-bearers of the continental wing of AIPS, this snap activity of the continental body has been warranted by its decisive moves taken earlier in February at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. To get its decisions materialised, the AIPS ASIA Congress had constituted a five-member committee comprising Salim Al Habsi of Oman, Saba Nayakan of India, Attef Rashid of Jordan, Rashid Nasar of Lebanon and Mustafa Mamun of Bangladesh.

PSWF president Amjad Aziz Malik, who is executive committee member of AIPS, has taken the privilege to extend the invitation on behalf of Pakistan. Although there had been a couple of major activities including the conduct of a meeting of executive committee of AIPS ASIA at Lahore in 2014, however, this is the first time in the history, that Pakistan to host election congress of the body.

Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Heritage especially State Minister Marriyum Aurnagzaib assured all-out support to the organisers to send a message of peace and friendship to all over the world telling them that Pakistan don’t need financial help after fighting against terrorism now just Pakistani people deserve due acknowledgement for rendering fruitful struggle and this moot is clear depiction of the reality.

The organisers expecting delegates from 30 member countries, while AIPS president Gianni Merlo, first vice president Esat Yilmaer and Hungarian Sports Journalists Association vice president Dr Zsuzsa will also grace the occasion.