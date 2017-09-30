ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed very harsh plenty on Test discarded Umar Akmal for leveling allegations against head coach Mickey Arthur.

It is true that Umar has violated the PCB code of conduct by going into media against what he termed highly abusive by Arthur, but it was his big mistake that he didn’t inform the PCB high command before going into media. He should have informed the PCB or even directly to PCB chairman Najam Sethi. It is true that Umar has lots of issues when it comes to violating discipline, involved in unwanted issues, but it is also true that he is Test cricketer and served the country and there is still a lot of cricket left in him.

Umar is arguably one of the most gifted players of modern era and Pakistan cricket team badly needs him. It is the PCB’s responsibility not to let Umar talent get wasted and it must take every possible step and try to put Umar back on right track. The board can take help from Umar’s parents and also his elder brother Kamran Akaml, who can help a lot in this regard.

The PCB was right to impose three match ban and even Rs 1 million fine on Umar, but stopping him from playing even international leagues for next three months is highly unjust with him. It will not only be depriving him of much-needed international exposure but also of earning huge money. He is a cricketer and cricket is his bread and butter, so PCB chairman Najam Sethi should have some mercy on him and at least wave international ban on him, as it will help him learn how to behave and play alongside international players.

It was never witnessed before that a player was handed three plenty’s at the same time. Such unjustified and harsh punishment was not even handed over to the players, who were involved in fixing in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Umar has committed a mistake, but it is not like he had crossed all the limits. Pakistan cricket is full of bad boys and even girls, like skipper Sana Mir, who openly opposed the PCB and wrote letters to fellow players, but no such action was taken against them.

The question arises here that why only Umar Akmal was made scapegoat, why others were let off the hook. It is high time when PCB chairman Najam Sethi should take notice of the issue and at least pardon Umar from playing in international leagues, or else all the players, who have disciplinary issues and involved in one or another controversy must be punished more severely than Umar.