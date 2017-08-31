DHAKA:- Australia Wednesday added left-arm slow bowler Steve O'Keefe to their squad for the second Test against Bangladesh starting next week. O'Keefe, 32, will replace fast bowler Josh Hazlewood who has been ruled out of the series after picking an injury. Hazlewood will return home after the Test. "With Jackson Bird in the squad we are comfortable with our fast-bowling options for the second Test and have elected to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Chittagong."–AFP