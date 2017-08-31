LONDON - Tom Westley kept his place in an unchanged 13-man England squad announced on Wednesday for next week's decisive third Test against West Indies at Lord's.

The Essex batsman has come under scrutiny after three single-figure scores at number three. But he has been given another chance to nail down a place in the team in what will be England's last Test before the year-ending Ashes series in Australia. Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan have also held onto their places after both chipped in with second-innings half-centuries in the five-wicket loss to West Indies at Headingley.

Left out of the starting team in Leeds, Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones and Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane will both hope to force their way into the XI for the series decider.

England will be aiming to return to the form that brought them a crushing innings and 209-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

ENGLAND 3RD TEST SQUAD: Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Tom Westley (Essex), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).