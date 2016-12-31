ISLAMABAD-Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas was awarded honorary life presidentship of Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) for his outstanding contribution for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan, during the annual general council meeting of the association here at Gun & Country Club on Friday.

ITA chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chaired the meeting, whereas Dilawar attended meeting as ITA patron while all affiliated units of the association including Gun & Country Club, ZTBL, Margalla Club, PTV, Islamabad Tennis Complex and office-bearers Majid Bashir, MT Cheema, Sohail Ittehad, M Khalil Chughtai, Ahsan Raza Zaidi, Shahzad Akhtar Alvi and Ather Raud Bhatti were also present during the meeting.

The house appreciated the performance and activities held in the last two years which consisted of 17 different events held in Islamabad. It was decided to hold two more ATT Tour in coming years, one ATF 14&under tennis championship in Islamabad, while the association is also planning to hold Pak-India tennis series between the ITA and Delhi Tennis Association.

The ITA also runs JTI Program under the umbrella of Pakistan Tennis Federation and Islamabad schools and colleges will be inducted in this program. Athar Rauf Bhatti was nominated as ITA vice president.