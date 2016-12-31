MELBOURNE:- Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate against Australia during the second Test in Melbourne, the ICC said Friday. Match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the fine after Misbah-ul-Haq's side was ruled to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration. Under ICC regulations, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.–AFP