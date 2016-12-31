LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday ignored experienced cricketers Kamran Akmal, M Hafeez and Yasir Shah for the upcoming five-match One-day International (ODI) series against Australia while axed leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The PCB selectors ignored Kamran despite the wicketkeeper batsman having a sizzling season with the bat in which he has slammed seven centuries. Similarly, Hafeez was also ignored although he has resumed bowling in domestic cricket after being cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month.

The sources close to the selectors revealed that Inzamam-ul-Haq-led selection committee wanted to pick up in-form Kamran as a specialist batsman and Hafeez in the ODI squad, but ODI captain Azhar Ali and head coach Mickey Arthur had strongly resisted their selection. "There was lot of debate on the inclusion of Kamran, who last played an ODI for Pakistan in June 2013 but Azhar and Arthur informed Inzamam that they wanted to continue with M Rizwan as the reserve keeper and batsman in the squad," the source said.

He said after holding several discussions with Arthur, Inzamam gave away. "But Inzamam has made it clear to them that it is now their responsibility to perform in the ODI series and the selectors will not take any blame if the results are not good," the source added.

Hafeez, 35, has also been out of favour with the selectors since returning from England midway through the ODI series in August due to a fitness issue. But since then he has attained full fitness and started scoring runs in domestic cricket while also resuming bowling after clearing the ICC bowling assessment test in England last month. Hafeez completed a 12-month ban from bowling in July.

Azhar Ali has been criticized by PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan and reportedly refused to step down as captain after the 4-1 series loss in England. Azhar has come under pressure for his batting and leadership style in the 50-over game but the PCB has shown faith in the man who has been in blistering Test form and retained him as ODI captain.

The selectors have also dropped Yasir Shah for the ODI matches starting from January 13 in Brisbane after his listless performances in the two Tests in Australia. Also dropped from the team are pacers Sohail Khan and Imran Khan, who were part of the Test squad.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Inzamam read: "The ODI team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in Australia and the performances of players in the recent ODI series against West Indies and in the domestic cricket. The team is a fine blend of experience and youth, and the selectors have stuck to the same combination of players and believe that team will do well in the tour,"

The first ODI will be played on January 13 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane, second ODI on January 15 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, third ODI on Jan 19 at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth, fourth ODI on January 22 at Sydney Cricket Ground and fifth ODI on January 26 at Adelaide Oval.

ODI SQUAD: Azhar Ali (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmad (vice captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, M Rizwan, Imad Wasim, M Nawaz, M Aamir,

Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali and M Irfan.