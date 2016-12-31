LAHORE-Police and SSGC registered victories while Army held Wapda in the super league phase of the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championship which is in progress here at the National Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Wapda deprived Army of a memorable win by the last minute goal and drew the match at 2-2. The start of the match between Army and the fancied Wapda was delayed because of the fog. In the very cold, soldiers made the earlier inroads. They availed the first penalty corner in the 8th minute with former Pakistan captain M Imran converting with a vintage flick high into the top left.

Wapda stunned by conceding the early goal came back strongly and exerted great pressure. They made several penetrations into the rival circle without making any attempt. Three first half penalty corners, earned in succession, were also wasted and they entered the second half down by 0-1.

In the 42nd minute, Army men attacked the Wapda castle and had their second and last penalty corner and Imran had his second goal. Hence the last quarter started with Army holding to a highly unexpected two-goal lead. Wapda were showing great urgency and threw men forward. Soon, the 7th penalty corner arrived. Having failed with direct attempts, this time they opted for the indirect drill, despite having the services of Sohail Abbas, the most successful drag flicker in the history. Sohail slipped the ball to Tasawwar on his left, who flicked the ball into the net.

It was game on. Wapda continued to look for the equaliser. But with increased men in attack, there were gaps in Wapda's defence and Army entered the circle many a time and had a few good attempts as well. Army were on the verge of the biggest upset of these National Championship when the final minute began. Little Asad Bashir's fine stick work yielded another penalty corner for Wapda. They again went for a variation and found the equaliser through Umar Bhutta. A real cliff hanger it was.

Railways were unlucky to lose 1-2 against spirited Police. Railways completely dominated the first quarter without availing open play chances and the two penalty corners. The second quarter was the most evenly fought of the entire match and all the three goals arrived in this period. In the 21st minute, Police broke the ice via Sharjeel, scorer of three hat-tricks in these nationals. He found the board with a first time hit off a good ball sent into the circle. Within four minutes, it was 1-1 when Ahmad Nadeem standing close to the goal, flicked in a beautiful ball from right.

The last minute of the first half saw the last goal. Sharjeel was brought down in the circle and Waseem put Police ahead again with a strong push to the top of the net's left corner. Railways remained in almost complete control during the last two quarters. Had four more penalty coroners and several other opportunities but the equaliser eluded them.

Rana Sohail's hat-trick as SSGC outclassed SNGPL 4-0. A goal came in each quarter as the first came in the 10th minute, when off the second penalty coroner, Abbas Haider dispatched the ball into the roof of the net. The other three goals were all scored by Rana Sohail, SSGC's hero of the day. In the 21st minute, he reacted quickly to a high rebound off another penalty coroner. He was again at the right spot to first time a long Kashif Shah pass into the goal. In the 45th minute, Zeeshan made a defence splitting run along the right flank. His diagonal pass was expertly flicked in by Sohail, who had positioned himself well on the far post; completing his hat-trick in the process.

Today (Saturday), two more matches will be decided as PIA will vie against Railways at 11:30am in the first match while National Bank will take on Police at 2pm in the second encounter.