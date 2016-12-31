ISLAMABAD-The President Gold Cup International Squash Championship 2016 main round will commence from January 3 here at the Mushaf Mir Squash Complex.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) honorary secretary Group Captain Amir Nawaz announced this while addressing a press conference here at the Serena Hotel on Friday, while Sports Diplomacy Director Shahryar Khan was also present during the briefing. “We revived President Gold Cup last year after a gap of almost 15 years, as it was a regular feature in the PSF calendar in 1990. Nine international players from Malaysia, Egypt, Hong Kong and UAE will feature in the event along with top local players.

“Hong Kong’s Leo Au is the top seed of the event. It is the fourth $25,000 event of the present year and we have requested the WSF to allocate 11 PSA tournaments to Pakistan next year, including one $50,000, and three $25,000, two $15,000, two $10,000 and as many $5000. We have also requested the WSF to allow us to conduct events in Karachi and Lahore, as federation has nominated Jahangir Khan to conduct the events in Karachi,” he added.

When asked why not in Peshawar, which is the home of champions, Amir replied: “Security issues are main reason that’s why we didn’t plan any event in Peshawar. Once the WSF board meeting is held next year, and decision is taken in favour of Pakistan, we will definitely conduct events in Peshawar as well.” He accepted that although 2016 was a good year for Pakistan squash, but it wasn’t exceptional. “We set different goals, which we have been slowly but gradually achieving. Juniors are also making good progress and Pakistan National Squash Academy is also contributing in providing the country talented youngsters and also groom them well.”

When asked about why not a world reputed coach is hired on permanent basis and for how long make-shift coaches would be used by the federation, Amir said: “I agree the PSF needs a full-time coach, but top coaches demand hefty amount, while Amjed Khan is doing a wonderful job, as soon as finances situation improves, we will hire a permanent coach.”

To a query regarding recommending Farhan Mehboob’s name for ‘Pride of Performance’, who helped the country win 5 Asian Team Championship titles besides winning the other international events, Amir replied: “We will recommend Farhan Mehboob as well as Farhan Zaman’s names for the awards, as they are doing wonderful job for the country and both have played 5 Asian Team championships. In the past, Mehboob’s ranking was down, but now he is fast moving ahead.”