ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan has revealed the plan of constructing its own sports complex in Lahore and Karachi.

“The PTF is working on leasing a piece of land in Lahore and Karachi to build its own sports complex there, Salim said this while chairing the annual general council meeting of federation at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis complex. Also present on the occasion were Kh Saeed Hai (SEVP), Senator Dilawar Abbas (patron), Iftikhar Rashid (SEVP), M Khalid Rehmani (secretary), members of management committee and representatives of PTF affiliated units including Navy, PAF, Sindh, KP, ITA, SNGPL, Wapda and PSTA.

Salim thanked ITF president David Haggerty, other ITF board of directors and the Davis Cup committee members for allotting the Davis Cup tie to Pakistan. He also expressed gratitude to Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) president Anil Khanna for his all-out support at all forums. The PTF chief said the federation would invite Khanna as a guest of honour at the Davis Cup tie.” He also offered to establish the ATF regional office at the PTF.

The PTF president informed the house that the tie would be played on synthetic hard courts of the PSB. He also requested the IPC minster to order construction of three to four grass courts at the PSB on a war-footings, so that the next tie, due in April, might be played on grass. It is pertinent to mention that most of Pakistan’s wins at home were on grass, as Aqeel and Aisam are extremely good on grass courts.

He informed the house that Prime Minster and President of Pakistan had conveyed their congratulations to the PTF for getting the Davis Cup tie after 12 long years. Furthermore, he expressed sincere thanks to the PM and the government, who approved Rs 50 million ‘investment grant’ for the PTF, which the federation was expecting to receive soon.

“POF Sports Control Board (Wah) president Dr Aamir Murad offered to hold two back-to-back ITF Futures (Men’s Professional Circuit events), with $15,000 prize money each in 2017 at the POF facilities in Wah. The council members appreciated the gesture,” the PTF chief added.

He said: “From January 2017, there would be no prize money for junior events as per ITF rules, the amount will be spent on juniors’ development programme by the sponsors as per PTF rules and players will get a combination of tennis equipment and tennis training allowance instead. The sponsorship allocated amount will remain as before so that an incentive to juniors may be secured.

“The house also gave approval to officiating reforms and enhanced the fee of qualified yellow badge umpires from January, the minimum of four qualified umpires would be required for each national tournament at least one being from another city,” Salim added.

The house also gave approval to amend operational rules on age assessments and eligibility for junior players to curb the malpractice amongst juniors to conceal their actual age by producing forged documents.

PTF secretary M Khalid Rehmani said after a decade, the federation was able to hold 10 international championships in the country during 2016, including four Asian Tennis Tour (ATT) men’s professional championships. “This was for the first time that the PTF organised 11 tournaments with cash prizes above Rs 500,000, prior to that only one or two such events were held in the country.”

He hoped in 2017, two to three more Rs 500,000 plus prize money events would be added to the calendar. “The PTF is also introducing a new circuit for boys and girls of 10 and under age groups, with the name of ‘Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Series’ from January, in collaboration with the same named academy in Houston, Texas. It will carry national ranking points,” the secretary concluded.