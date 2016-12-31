ISLAMABAD-Raees Khan made a huge upset in the pre-qualifying round of the $25,000 President Gold Cup International Squash Championship 2016 as he ousted Syed Ali Mujtaba Bokhari 3-2 in 54 minutes here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Raees started the first game on a high and won it 11-9, but after going down in the first game, Ali bounced back and won the next two games 11-7 and 11-7. It seemed he would easily win the encounter, but Raees had other ideas as he won the 4th game 11-7 and also took the fifth and deciding game 11-9 to complete a memorable victory and booked berth in the final qualifying round.

In the morning session and evening session matches, Shoaib Hassan beat Jahangir Khan 11-5, 11-7, 11-1, Raees beat Abbas Zeb 11/6, 9/11, 12/10, 11/9, Waqas Mehboob beat Abdul Basit Samad 11/4, 11/6, 11/5, Mansoor Zaman beat Salman Saleem 11/8, 11/9, 5/11, 13/11, Asif Khan Khalil beat Junaid Sami Khan 11/6, 11/6, 11/5, Sadam Ul Haq beat Salman Zeb 6/11, 11/8, 11/9, 11/6, Mehran Javed beat Safeer Ullah 15/13, 11/6, 11/5 and Syed Ali Bokhari beat Sufyan 11/6, 11/8, 11/3.

In evening session, Waqas Mehboob beat Mansoor Zaman 11/3, 11/4, 11/5, Sadam beat Asif Khan 10/12, 7/11, 11/7, 11/7, 11/4 and Shoaib Hassan beat Mehran 11/4, 11/5, 3/11, 11/8. With victories in both the matches, Raees Khan, Waqas Mehboob, Sadam Ul Haq and Shoaib Hassan qualified for the qualifying round to be played on January 1 and 2.