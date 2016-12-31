Serena engagemed to Reddit co-founder

WASHINGTON - Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account. Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'. "I came home A little late, Someone had a bag packed for me, And a carriage awaited, Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided, And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance, This time he made it not by chance But by choice, Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes," Williams posted on her account. A reply from his verified account said: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."–AFP

PAF Whites lift CAS Challenge Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD – PAF Whites lifted the 25th Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Challenge Polo Cup 2016 after beating PAF Blues 5-4 in the final played here at Rawalpindi Polo Club on Friday. PAF Blues had firm grip on the match from the first chukker, with Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz slamming two goals. In the second chukker, PAF Whites scored their first goal to reduce the deficit to 2-1. The third chukker saw PAF Whites pumping in two more goals to take 3-2 lead, but one goal also came from PAF Blues to level the score at 3-3. Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz added another goal in the fourth and last chukker to provide Blues 4-3 lead which was equalized 4-4 by Qaisar Tirmzi. When final whistle was blown, the score was tied at 4-4 and the final entered the sudden death chukker where PAF Whites scored a marvelous match winner to win the final. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest and awarded the CAS Challenge Cup to the PAF Whites team.–Staff Reporter

Death of Aziz Mughal widely condoled

LAHORE – Director Sports Kinnaird College and Representative Lahore Women Wing Nousheen Hanif, former LRCA secretary Mian Javed Ali, Pakistan deaf cricket team head coach, physical trainer Farhan Masood, sports organiser Suhail Javed Butt, PPLA secretary Aqeel Javed Butt, current Sports Board Punjab high officials and entire management along with other sports officials condoled the sad demise of former Sports Board Punjab Director General Aziz Mughal. He was father of former international boxer of Police M Athar Aziz Mughal and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Director Sports Humera Mughal. They prayed for the departed soul and also prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with great courage and patience.–Staff Reporter

RIS-MIUC Sialkot Olympiad held

SIALKOT – The Roots International Schools & Metropolitan International University College (RIS-MIUC) Sialkot has organised the Olympiad 2016 at Roots International Schools. The Olympiad comprised of interschool competitions in different sports events in which the students participated zealously. The opening ceremony started with a parade along the military band at the outer track of RIS Sialkot sports ground. National athletic champ Usman Chand lit the torch for Olympiad. The young athletes took part in different sports like futsal, cricket, badminton, table tennis, snooker, gaming (Fifa), wall art, master chef and athletics. The students also presented different tableaus. At the end of closing ceremony, the winning students were awarded with prizes and certificates by the distinguished guests.–PR