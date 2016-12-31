LAHORE-ZTBL and Pebble Breakers Friday fashioned thrilling victories to qualify for the Suzuki Vitara Polo Cup 2016 main final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

In the first match of the day match, ZTBL played well against Army Colts and defeated them by 6-4 to book berth in the main final. Although Mercelo Otmandi provided a superb start to Army Colts with his impressive goals but Saqib Khan Khakwani made a strong comeback for ZTBL and kept on scoring during all the three remaining chukkers and guided his team to impressive victory. From the winning side, Saqib Khan Khakwani was top scorer with four goals while the remaining one came from Taimur Mawaz Khan. From the losing side, Marcelo Otmandi scored a brace.

The second match of the day was played between Pebble Breakers and Dollar East, which ended in a 5-5 draw and it was half goal handicap advantage, which gave Pebble Breakers a lucky victory and a chance to qualify for the main final.

From Pebble Breakers, Ahmed Ali Tiwana was in great form and slammed a classic quartet while Azam Hayat Noon hit a solitary goal while from the Dollar East, Andres Crispo hammered a hat-trick and Sufi Amir and Sufi Haris hit one goal apiece, but they remained unlucky as just a half goal handicap cost them the match.