ISLAMABAD - The trophy unveiling ceremony of the All-Star Super League (ASSL) Edition-I for the persons with physical disabilities will be held today (Tuesday) here at a local hotel.

ASSL chairman Waqar Ahmed Khan, who was former secretary of Pakistan Cricket Association for Physically Handicapped (PCAPH), announced this during an interview with The Nation on Monday. He said: “It was my dream to conduct an international event involving local players, who never had opportunities to showcase their skills at the highest level just like normal players.

“I had formed PCAPH way back in 2006 with the help of some friends and managed to do whatever I can to ensure physically handicapped persons got maximum chances through their own platform. I had enjoyed lot of success in this regard, as India and Afghanistan teams arrived Pakistan and we also toured India, Switzerland and other cricket playing nations. But somehow, I was not getting what I had dreamt about providing to these able cricketers,” he added.

“I am thankful to Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, who was PCAPH director, despite severe differences surfaced due to one or another reasons, he responded to my call in highly positive manner, while I had formed 4-member committee including Saqib Waheed, M Sajjad and Hazrat Bilal as directors, while Nasir is not ready to accept any office but will work devotedly for the promotion of this noble cause,” he asserted.

Waqar said in the first phase, four franchises namely Capital Commanders, KP Warriors, Punjab Panthers and Sindh Strikers will be seen in action. “Two franchises have been sold, while we are waiting for next two to be sold out soon. 16 international players from six countries including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, America and Afghanistan will be seen in action while international umpires from India and Afghanistan will also be coming to supervise the matches. We have arranged top grounds of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and two matches will be played in the morning session and two under floodlights.”

He said the international players had been divided into two categories - Platinum and Gold - as the platinum category players would earn Rs 75,000 and gold category players will get Rs 60,000 each. The national players have been divided into 4 categories including platinum, diamond, gold and silver. The platinum category player will earn Rs 50,000, diamond Rs 25,000, gold earns Rs 15,000 and silver Rs 10,000 each.”

He said after the first edition, he was sure of involving more and more international players in the league. “I request the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and government to lend a helping hand so that we may conduct the league in accordance with Pakistan Super League (PSL). The ASSL will also open floodgates of international cricket on Pakistan. I request sports journalists to join hands for the promotion of this noble cause, as disabled players also deserve some attention. I always believe we are more able than the normal players, but we just require an opportunity.”

“I am sure with the passage of time, the ASSL will be the biggest event on earth and others will follow our example. My doors are open for all, anybody can walk and join hands. I can assure I will spend every single penny on players and promotion of sports. It is the first step in the right direction to get the rights of the physically handicapped players of not only Pakistan but also of the world. Our message is peace, love and equal rights for all. Pakistan is a peace and sports loving nation and we will prove that by hosting this mega event,” Waqar concluded.