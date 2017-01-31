PARIS - Roger Federer has climbed back into the ATP top 10 on the strength of his epic 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old Swiss great defied old rival Rafael Nadal, who also moved up three places to sixth in the list still dominated by early Australian Open victims Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Stan Wawrinka is up one in third. Germany’s Mischa Zverev soared 15 places to 35th, his best ever ranking. Zverev’s teenaged brother Alexander climbed two rungs to 22nd after making it to the third round where he lost to Nadal. Latest ATP rankings: 1. Andy Murray (GBR), 2. Novak Djokovic (SRB), 3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI), 4. Milos Raonic (CAN), 5. Kei Nishikori (JPN), 6. Rafael Nadal (ESP), 7. Marin Cilic (CRO), 8. Dominic Thiem (AUT), 9. Gaël Monfils (FRA), 10. Roger Federer (SUI).