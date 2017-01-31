LAHORE - Pakistan women rugby team will create history by making its first ever international appearance in the Asia Rugby Women's Sevens Trophy 2017 at Vientiane Laos from February 14. "It will be a great honour for the country to see its women team creating history by making its mark at the international level, which indicates that Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has been striving for the cause of rugby in Pakistan,” said Rugby Services manager Syed Moazzam Ali Shah here on Monday. He said in order to prepare the team on solid lines, the national women rugby camp had been in progress here at Pakistan Rugby Academy since last month and girls belonging to different parts of the country were learning finer points of the game from PRU head coach Shakeel Ahmed. Pakistan will feature in the event alongside with South Korea, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Laos and Nepal.