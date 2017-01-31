LAHORE:- Pakistan opened the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup campaign in great style as they thrashed New Zealand by 10 wickets at Siri Fort Cricket Ground, New Delhi, India on Monday. New Zealand, put into bat first, scored 112-7 in 20 overs with Marquel McCaskill scoring 27. Pakistan’s M Jamil clinched two wickets. In reply, Pakistan took just over 7.1 overs to finish the match in style. Badar Munir slammed 92 runs hitting 17 fours and a six while Mohsin Khan added 15. Badar was named man-of-the-match. Pakistan will take on England today (Tuesday).–Staff Reporter