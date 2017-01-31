LAHORE - The Rafi Group Polo Cup 2017 will get underway tomorrow (Wednesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. As many as seven teams have been featuring in the tournament, which are divided in two pools. Pool A consists of MMS, Nama Burger, Diamond Paints and Ahsan & Co while Pool B comprises Olympia, Barry’s and Dascon Construction. The tournament will begin with the encounter between MMS and Nama Burger tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2pm while Diamond Paints will take on Ahsan & Co in the second match of the day at 3pm. LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder said: “With the commencement of this tournament, the polo season will also restart after a break of three weeks. The high-goal polo season is also round the corner, in which top national and international players will be seen in action.”