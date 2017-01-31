KARACHI - Former Pakistan cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi have thrown their support behind Sarfraz Ahmed as the best choice for captain across all three formats of the game.

Shahid Afridi termed wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed as the best choice for captain for Tests, ODIs and T20s, echoing the thoughts of former cricket greats. “Sarfraz is the best choice to captain all the three formats and if given chance, he will certainly deliver, and lead Pakistan team in a better way, helping it in registering crucial victories.”

Talking about the next Test captain after Misbah-ul-Haq, Razzaq said it was a matter for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to decide but it was a good chance for Sarfraz Ahmad. “I feel if the captaincy is given to Sarfraz, he might do a good job,” he said.

The former all-rounder believed only captaincy should not be blamed for defeat in the series against Australia saying Pakistan team lacks talent. “No one should blame captaincy for the recent defeats. Captaincy would work only if you have a good talented team with good all-rounders and players with skills. Add to it the conditions in Australia are very hard and that’s why we could not perform well,” Razzaq said.

Pakistan is in danger of failing to qualify directly to the World Cup in the United Kingdom unless they record some impressive victories in the coming days. Razzaq said as a player who played for Pakistan it was very painful to see the present situation. “Pakistan to reach such a stage of being not sure of qualifying for the World Cup is bad and if they do not get a direct qualification, the whole team will feel the pain. I only hope that in the coming days they win matches and not go through the process of having to play in the qualifying round.”

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan team lacked talent. “There aren’t player of the excellent caliber like in the past and the players are mentally weak,” he said adding in the past God had gifted Pakistan with many all-rounders which is lacking today.