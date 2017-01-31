­LAHORE - Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman Najam Sethi has said that the successful holding of the final of the Pakistan Super League here in March will open a new window to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

“The final will take place on March 5 and its smooth and successful holding will serve as a gateway to ensure the return of international cricket in Pakistan,” Sethi said this while addressing the press conference at the PSL Gold Sponsorship with Homage power and electric appliances along with Homage CEO Rafiq Parsa here at a local hotel on Monday.

He said the successful staging of the final would strengthen the resolve of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that Pakistan was safe country for international cricket. “The final will be played at Lahore as we are taking measure with the cooperation of the Punjab government to ensure foolproof security of the foreign players,” he said and added: “We have all the backing and support of the Punjab government to stage the final in a befitting manner.”

The PSL chairman said they were striving that the final should take place in Lahore and they were in contact with the international cricket players association, international cricket council officials and the participating foreign players and updating them on every aspect related to holding of the final to give them a clear picture of the circumstances.

“The PSL is becoming a success story with its each passing edition and we are very confident to hold its second event is a more attractive way in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 9 to 17,” he said. He said the names of the players, who would be willing to play final, would be revealed in few days after completing necessary formalities.

Sethi said the PSL had given a new name and identity to Pakistan cricket and it would help in identifying new cricket talent to rebuild Pakistan’s one day and T20 teams. “Unfortunately, the performance of our both the teams (one-day and T20) was not good in its recent showings and there is a dire need to give chance to new players which is only possible when young blood will be infused keeping an eye on Pakistan cricket,” he said.

The PSL head said that the league had become a success story no matter it was being played at off shore venue, which was evident that the number of teams was increasing and now this year, sixth team would be added. “That day is not far, when it will be played in Pakistan and it will have unprecedented positive impact on Pakistan cricket, in terms of revenue generation and reviving cricket at home.”

He termed the recent visit of chairman, ICC task force on Pakistan, Giles Clarke successful for advocating Pakistan’s point of view for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. “Clarke was quite impressed with the measures being taken for the safety and security of the foreign teams and we are confident to build on his tour to gain support from foreign countries to play international cricket in Pakistan,” he said. He said the opening ceremony of the PSL would be more interesting and colorful compared to its first edition.

Speaking on the occasion, Homage CEO Rafiq Parsa said they had come forward to lend support to the PSL to promote new talent which will showcase their performance in the thrilling event to gain expertise and exposure.

“This league is a breeding ground for future cricket stars of the country and our main aim is to contribute to the restoration of Pakistan cricket to its further repute,” he added. He said the PSL was a step forward for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.