ISLAMABAD - Veteran Shabbir Lashkarwaal won the 10th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2016-17 master’s singles category title here at Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall on late Sunday night.

Shakir Abbasi of NEO TV won the sports journalists’ category title, followed by The Nation’s Mohsin Ali and Faizan of Channel 24. As many as 30 sports journalists of the twin cities took part in the media category and six among them booked berths in the final round where Shakir emerged as winner with 124 pins while Mohsin finished second with 112 pins and Faizan third with 102 pins.

The most anticipated category was the master’s singles final in which top contenders were vying for the top honours. It was 4-way battle in the final round as Sikander Hayat, Ali Surya, Shabbir Laskarwala and Ashiq Ali were fighting closely to become champion. Shabbir managed to hit one and smashed 9 pins on the last attempt, but Ashiq melting under pressure failed on the first attempt, thus Shabbir took the title. Shabbir scored 351 pins while Ashiq secured second with 341 pins and Ali Surya was third with 337 pins.

ANP leaders Aimal Wali Khan and Shazia Aurangzeb were the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony. Shabbir earned trophy with Rs 50,000, while Ashiq Ali got Rs 30,000 and runner-up trophy and Ali got trophy and Rs 15,000 cash, Shakir trophy and Rs 7000, Mohsin got trophy and Rs 5000 and Faizan trophy and Rs 3000.