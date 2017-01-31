NEW DELHI: Pakistan beat England by 97 runs on Tuesday in the second round match of World Cup T-20 tournament for Blind in New Delhi, Radio Pakistan reported.

Batting first Pakistan scored 296 for 4 and in reply England managed to score 199 for six in stipulated twenty overs.

In other matches of today, Australia beat Nepal by ten wickets, Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 214 runs and Bangladesh beat South Africa by 72 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan beat New Zealand by ten wickets in Siri Fort on Monday in the first round of the tournament.