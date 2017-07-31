Lappi lands maiden win in only 4th rally

JYVÄSKYLÄ - Esapekka Lappi earned his first ever victory in sealing the Rally of Finland in his homeland on Sunday ahead of Briton Elfyn Evans and compatriot Juho Hanninen. Belgian Thierry Neuville took over the world championship lead from Frenchman Sebastien Ogier despite finishing only sixth. Ogier had been forced to abandon the race on Friday following a crash and scored no points. But in finishing sixth in the race and third in the power stage, he took 11 points to draw level with Ogier on 160, and goes ahead by virtue of three rally victories to two this season. Lappi was competing in only his fourth rally. He won a special in his second rally, in Sardinia, and now just four races into his career has claimed his home rally too. When Latvala broke down on the 19th stage, Lappi never looked back.–AFP

Mercedes sticking to F1, confirms Lauda

BUDAPEST - Mercedes F1 chiefs believe Formula E is on the rise but it is too soon to envisage Mercedes switching from Formula One to the electric racing series. Chairman Niki Lauda, a former three-time world champion, told reporters in Budapest that F1 remains Mercedes's priority. "Formula 1 is our racing sport so an exit is not an issue at all," said the Austrian. Mercedes and Porsche have announced plans to withdraw from the German Touring Car Championship series and the Le Mans 24-Hours race respectively, creating speculation that they were poised to switch to Formula E. But that won't happen at the expense of F1. "No, we had to ask where is the future going? And at the same time, we have to try to make Formula E more attractive because at the moment you have to change the batteries," added Lauda.–AFP

Samir enters $30,000 USTA C’ship finals

LAHORE - Pakistan Davis Cupper and ATP professional Samir Iftikhar reached finals of men’s singles and doubles at the USTA Pacific Northwest Championship at Tacoma Lawn Tennis Club, Washington. Fourth seed Samir ousted Benson Brooksby of US 6-4, 7-5 to set final clash against Alesandro Vebdre. In quarterfinals, Samir staged strong comeback to win a 3-set marathon against his doubles partner Kyle Mcrow 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. It is pertinent to mention here that US-based Davis Cuppers Samir Iftikhar and Abid Ali Akbar are only 2 tennis players, who have professional world ranking. Samir is currently competing on USTA professional circuit in USA and he is still desperately waiting for promised financial support from government and PTF to continue professional career and earn more laurels for Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

PFF manager laid to rest, death condoled

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) manager international affairs Babar Khan passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest in a local graveyard. A larger number of people attended his funeral. Babar had joined the federation in 2000 and was the longest-serving PFF official. He left behind three sons and two daughters. Meanwhile, PFF president Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, secretary Col (r) Ahmad Yar Khan Lodhi, PFA president Sardar Naveed Haider, former Pakistan captain M Essa, former coaches Tariq Lutfi, Nasir Ismail, Sajjad Mehmood, M Rasheed, Akhtar Mohiuddin, former international referee Ahmad Jan and the entire football fraternity condoled the death of Babar. They prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may the bereaved family bear this irreparable loss with great courage.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Football enthusiasts from The City School (Ravi and Boulevard Campuses, Lahore) in a group photo before leaving for Colombo, Sri Lanka, to take part in the Under-19 Olympic International Games Boys 2017.