PESHAWAR - Second seed Humam Ahmad of PSB Mohib Ullah Squash Academy upset Anas Bukhari of Punjab in the Under-11 category of the ongoing Pakistan Red Crescent National Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Humam did not face any resistance against Anas in the straight sets encounter 11-3, 11-5 and 11-6. Yasin Khattak of PAF beat Ibrahim Mohib of PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-7, 11-8. In the other matches Sheraz Akbar of PAF beat Majid Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-9, M Ahmad of Punjab beat M Mehrab by 3-0, Shakir Ullah of KP beat Saifiullah by 3-0 and top seed Ahad Shoukat of Punjab beat Abdullah Nawaz by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the U-13 category, M Ammad of PAF beat Abbas Nawaz of PAF 3-0, 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8, Waleed Khalil of PAF beat Asad Ullah of PAF 3-0, 11-7, 11-7 and 11-7, M Hamza of PAF beat Fahad Sharif 3-2 in a thrilling five sets encounter, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11 and 11-7 and Ashab Irfan beat Huzafa Zahid 3-0, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8.

In the U-15, Asad Ullah of PAF beat Afaq Khan of PAF 3-0, Noor Zaman beat Ghulam Muhammad 3-0, 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Usman Aluddin of Punjab 3-0, Khushal Riaz of PAF beat Saad Zubair 3-0, Farhan Hashmi of Punjab beat M Ali 3-0, Hammad of Punjab beat Ibrahim Riaz 3-0 and Ali Sher beat Ammad Ahmad by 3-0.

In the U-17 category, top seed Uzair Shoukat beat Ahmad Hussain 3-0, Shehzad Ali of Punjab beat Moiz of Punjab 3-0, Rashid Daulat beat Zohair Shahid of Punjab 3-0, M Saqib Iqbal of KP beat Maaz Khan 3-0, Naveed Rehman of PIA beat M Usman of Punjab 3-0, Hamza Sharif beat Ali Javed of Punjab 3-0, Salman Shah of KP beat Aneesur Rehman 3-0 and Aun Abbas beat Moid Hussain of Punjab 3-0.