Karachi - Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi Thursday contradicted limited-overs skipper Sarfraz Ahmad's claims that the Indian team was scared of playing against Pakistan and that was why the Pak-India bilateral series was not happening.

The two stalwarts said they didn’t believe that the Indian team was not prepared or was afraid of playing against Pakistan. "Sarfraz has his own views but I don't think he said they were scared directly. To me it is simple, everyone knows the reasons for India not playing against Pakistan. It is all political and has nothing to do with cricket," Misbah told the media at the ICC Champions Trophy unveiling at the national stadium here.

"I think the Indian team players also would like to play against us but it is politics, which is not allowing a bilateral series. In fact, it is the Indian government which is not allowing it," he said.

Misbah said it was a pity that Pakistan and India were not playing bilateral series as he knew people from both the countries wanted to see two teams play against each other regularly. "It is a great loss to cricket that we are not playing against each other like we should. We are achieving nothing by not playing against each other." He noted that even the Champions Trophy June 4 clash in England between the two teams was already sold out.

Misbah also felt that Pakistan had a very good chance of beating India in the Champions Trophy under the captaincy of Sarfraz as he had been taking the right decisions and utilising the players well.

"Sarfraz has done a good job and I think our team is a blend of experience and youth. We are now best placed to win the June 4 encounter against India and also do well in the Champions Trophy," he said.

Misbah also said that Pakistan should do everything they could to wrap up the T20I series in today’s match. “This is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to win the T20I series. We are 1-0 up and can certainly wrap up the series,” he said. “The win will increase the confidence of the team which has been shaken by the spot-fixing scandal,” he added.

Afridi also minced no words in stating that the Indian government would have to change its stance if bilateral cricket has to resume between Pakistan and India.

"If there is no bilateral cricket being played it is because of the Indian government. I don't think the Indian players do not want to play against us," said Arfidi. Afridi, who led Pakistan in the last World T20 in India last year, said he felt sad that people of both the countries were being deprived of a high-profile series. "When we went there last year the Indian people were happy to see us play there," he said.

Earlier, the ICC Champions Trophy was unveiled at the National Stadium. It was also brought to Edhi Home at Karachi, where anyone could have a selfie with it. Shahid Afridi participated in the ceremony held in honor of late Abdul Sattar Edhi at Edhi Home on Thursday. Bilquis Edhi, Faisal Edhi and PCB officials, along with Edhi centre children were present in the event. The children enjoyed the company of Afridi and posed with the cricketer and ICC Champions Trophy.

Afridi praised Abdul Sattar Edhi for his contributions towards the society and expressed joy on visiting Edhi Home and said the services for humanity that were started by him should not stop.

The next stop of Champions Trophy was Hawke’s Bay Beach, where Shahid Afridi was joined by another veteran batsman Younus Khan, and took pictures with the trophy. The University of Karachi, proved to be the last stop where students got the chance to see the glittering prize. The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to visit next the South African city of Johannesburg, New Zealand and Australia before finally arriving in United Kingdom who will host the event.