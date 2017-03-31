The Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT) Friday charged Islamabad United player Khalid Latif in its preliminary hearing held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

“Khalid Latif has been charged by the ATC with breaches of Articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3, 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“The tribunal agreed upon the procedure and timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code. PCB will submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied on by April 14, 12017.”

“Khalid Latif will be provided an opportunity to respond by 5th May 2017 and PCB may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by 10th May 2017. The final hearing will commence from 19h May 2017 on a day to day basis,” it added.