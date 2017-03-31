Karachi - Pakistan’s cricketers, past and present, have told the PCB not to expect the BCCI to schedule any bilateral series with the country in the near future.

Told about media reports from across the border that the BCCI has written to India’s external ministry for clearance to play against Pakistan this November, former captain Javed Miandad burst into laughter and said: “They just want to play around with us as always. They are least interested in playing us in a bilateral series.”

He noted that in the last few years, Pakistan had made all efforts to get India to resume playing bilateral series, but with no success. “They make one excuse or the other. This latest sweet trap is perhaps to convince Pakistani officials to not bring up the issue of bilateral series with India at the ICC meeting next month,” he said.

Pakistan’s former captain Rashid Latif said the PCB should take the Indian board seriously only when it confirms in writing it has clearance from its government. “Until then the PCB should pursue its case in the ICC and use all legal means to get compensation from India for the number of times they have refused to play us at neutral venues,” Latif said.