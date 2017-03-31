COLOMBO:- The inquiry into a suspicious first-class match in January will take ‘two to three’ more weeks, SLC has said. The SLC had appointed a committee to head an inquiry into a Premier League Tournament match between Kalutara Physical Culture Club and eventual Tier B winners Panadura Sports Club, when a rival team made allegations that the result of that match had been artificially engineered. Though it was hoped that committee would produce a final report on their findings within a few weeks, with the case having since become more complex, further time was required.–Agencies