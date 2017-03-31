Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan will not seek another term in office due to personal and health reasons and is to step down in August when his current tenure ends.

The 83-year-old administrator, who has been in the post since 2014, said he had already made his plans known to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the patron of the PCB.

"I have taken the board in confidence and conveyed my decision that I will not continue after our mandate is ending on August 18," Shaharyar told reporters after chairing a board meeting in Lahore.

"I will not continue after it as chairman or as in any other capacity and it´s my decision on the basis of personal and health reasons.