Batsman Ahmed Shahzad was taken out on an ambulance following a nasty injury during the second T20I against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Very worrying scenes as an ambulance comes onto the field to take Ahmad Shahzad to hospital. Hope he's ok #Cricket #WIvPak — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 30, 2017

Pakistan were bowling their fourth over when Shahzad collided with a West Indies batsman.

I hope and pray that @iamAhmadshahzad recovers soon and there is nothing serious Inn Shaa Allah. Distressing watching you in so much pain. — Umar55 (@mdk_gul) March 30, 2017

The batsman was taken out of the field in an ambulance. Medics said he had suffered injuries on neck and back.