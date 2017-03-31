Schweinsteiger eager to start MLS career

CHICAGO - German star Bastian Schweinsteiger said he is ready to make an immediate start to his Major League Soccer career with Chicago Fire at a formal presentation before journalists here Wednesday. The 32-year-old former Man United midfielder told reporters he was available to make his debut in Chicago's clash with Montreal Impact this Saturday if selected. "I am 32 years old. I am ready, but of course I need more training sessions to have the right rhythm, to be where I want to see myself," Schweinsteiger said. "My head is more than 100 percent. I feel quite comfortable. The session was pretty intense today and I could do it, so that was good. "I was preparing before I came here and, of course, I need some days more training but I feel I am ready whenever the coach needs me."–AFP

Everton's Funes set to miss rest of season

LONDON - Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury playing for Argentina. Funes Mori was stretchered off with a torn meniscus in the first half of Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz earlier this week. The centre-back is unlikely to return from the injury before the end of Everton's Premier League campaign. "It has been confirmed that the defender suffered a torn meniscus in Argentina's 2-0 defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday evening," Everton said. "He will have a surgical opinion next week but the initial diagnosis suggests the 26-year-old is likely to be out of action for the rest of the campaign." It is another blow for Everton manager Ronald Koeman ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool.–AFP

Capital Youth FC score win in Soccer Cup

ISLAMABAD – Capital Youth Football Club thrashed Young Brother FC 3-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 match here at T&T Football ground on Thursday. Capital FC dominated the first half of the match and also wasted countless opportunities to take lead, which could have cost them dearly, but Young Brother FC was no match to the quality and experience possessed by Capital FC, who started the second half on a electrifying note and scored in the 50th minute through Omar. Kamran made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute and the rout was completed in the 67th minute, when Asad scored the third one. In the second match of the day, Capital Resorts beta Royal Players FC 1-0. Aitezaz scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute of the first half, which was enough to take them to the next round.–Staff Reporter

Kalabagh 4 thump ASEAN Polo Club

ISLAMABAD – Sensational display by father-son duo of Raja Samiullah and Mikael helped Kalabagh 4 thump ASEAN Polo Club 5½-3 in the inaugural match of the Islamabad Polo Club's polo season here at the lush green Islamabad Polo ground. Kalabagh 4 completely dominated all the four chukkers. The margin was not too much, but it was supreme display of polo showed by the winners, who were playing with a half goal handicap advantage. All the five goals struck by Kalabagh 4 came from father-son duo of Raja Samiullah and Mikael, while Balaj Bin Adil and Syed Riaz were splendid in the defence. The Member's Cup is the premier low goal tournament at the Islamabad Club. Kalabagh dominated from the start and despite ASEAN's superior mounts, they won the game easily. The final of the tournament will be held on April 2.–Staff Reporter

Old Islampura Gym win friendly fixture

LAHORE – Old Islampura Gymkhana has routed Mughalpura Institute by five wickets in a friendly fixture played here. Mughalpura Institute, batting first, were all out for 232 runs in 35 overs. Awais was top scorer with 100 runs. Azeem Malik ripped through Mughalpura batting line by grabbing five wickets for 16 runs. In reply, Old Islampura achieved the required target for the loss of five wickets. M Abdullah hammered 125 runs off 60 balls while Zeeshan slammed 75 runs. Irfan took two wickets.–Staff Reporter