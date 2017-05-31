LONDON - Former Australian cricketer and cricket expert Dean Jones has taken to Twitter to advise the Pakistan Cricket Team on how to beat India in the upcoming encounter of the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in England. Jones believes that it is not the talent, but the mental block which avoids Pakistan from beating India in the big matches.

Jones took to Twitter with the following message for Pakistan: “If Pakistan wants to beat India they need to stop playing the jumper and play them like any other Team!”

Jones believes that whenever Pakistan take the field against India in a big tournament, they are haunted by the past of their poor performances against India. They also take on added pressure due to their opponents being India, with whom Pakistan has a fierce political as well as sporting rivalry, with the two countries often seen bickering in the global circle.

Jones did not stop there as he was also asked by a fan on what should India do to ensure their winning record against Pakistan by none other than fellow cricket expert and good friend Aakash Chopra:

“And what does India need to do, professor? ???? Just turn up? #JustAsking #CT17.”

Jone replied: “Intimidate Pakistan like they have done in Word Cups!”